Long gets first Ireland call

Clarets centre back Kevin Long has received his first senior Republic of Ireland call up.

Long, 26, has started the last two games for Burnley - his first Premier League starts - and has caught they eye of Martin O'Neill, who has named him in his squad for the games against Mexico, Uruguay and Austria in June.

At the Aviva Stadium this morning, O'Neill unveiled a 37-man squad, which also includes Burnley teammates Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick and Stephen Ward.

Players will report for a three-day training camp in Fota Island Resort next Tuesday,before the full squad links up in Dublin on Sunday, May 28th.

The squad will fly to New York on Monday, May 29th, ahead of the ffriendly against Mexico on Thursday, June 1st at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home of the New York Giants and Jets.

Ireland then return for the 'Three' International Friendly with Uruguay at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, June 4th, before the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Austria in Dublin on Sunday, June 11th.

The full squad is:

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Darren Randolph (West Ham United)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce (Derby County), Paul McShane (Reading), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Andy Boyle (Preston North End), John Egan (Brentford), Marc Wilson (West Bromwich Albion), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Everton), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United), Darron Gibson (Sunderland), Liam Kelly (Reading), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), Jonathan Hayes (Aberdeen)

Forwards: Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United), Shane Long (Southampton), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City), Adam Rooney (Aberdeen).