Max powers Nelson to victory

Nelson FC will kickstart their first season back in the Hallmark Security First Division against Alsager Town at the Woodpark Stadium on August 12th.

The Admirals have also been drawn away in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup where they’ll play Albion Sports, of the Northern Counties East League.

The Blues are back on the road in the FA Vase on September 23rd when they take on either Holker Old Boys or Garforth Town.

Nelson started their pre-season preparations with a 3-2 defeat away at Burscough but responded midweek when Max Cane’s double helped secure a 3-2 win over Eagley at Victoria Park.