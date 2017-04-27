Mee a doubt for Palace, but Tarky no risk

Sean Dyche has no qualms playing James Tarkowski at Crystal Palace if Ben Mee is ruled out.

Mee came off at half-time on Sunday's 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester United with a shin problem.

And the otherwise ever-present centre back will be given as long as possible to prove his fitness ahead of the game at Selhurst Park.

Tarkowski came on for Mee, but Saturday would be his first Premier League start.

Dyche said: "Tarky's certainly someone who wants to play, without doubt, and he's been chomping at the bit all year.

"Yet again, if we need to play Tarky, I'll not be over-thinking that."

Striker Sam Vokes should be fit to return after a tight hamstring, as well as midfielder Scott Arfield after a knee problem, but on Mee and Stephen Ward, Dyche explained: "Vokesy should be fine I think, he's been good on the grass this week.

"Scotty Arfield has as well, Ben Mee we will probably know more on Friday.

"Ben is a wait and see, his shin needs to settle. Good so far, and we'll give him the benefit of the doubt.

"Wardy has a sore knee but I don't think it's too serious, it's more of a settling down thing.

"It's more likely he'll be right than Ben. With Ben, it's not a strain, you can't risk a strain, but this type of thing, it depends how he's feeling."