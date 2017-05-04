Mee and Ward touch and go

Clarets defenders Ben Mee and Stephen Ward are both rated touch and go for Saturday's penultimate home game against West Brom.

Burnley can mathmatically guarantee Premier League safety with a win, whatever Swansea do at home to Everton later in the evening.

Ben Mee

But they could be without Mee (shin), who missed the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace, and Ward (knee), who came off just before half-time at Selhurst Park.

Boss Sean Dyche said: “Ben is touch and go, we’ll have to wait and see. He is actively working to stay as fit as he can, but it is a deep-seated bruise on the bone, and it’s a case of getting that to settle down. “He’d been getting by for a few weeks, but it became too sore, and we have to monitor it, so it will be a surprise if he’s ready.”

On Ward, he added: “I’ll find out more today (Thursday), it’s settled down Monday and Tuesday, but he is touch and go as well to be honest. “He had a question mark over his knee last week, but felt fit to play.

“Keano had a bit of a knock but came through, and otherwise we’re alright.”