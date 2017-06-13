Michael Jolley leaves Clarets to take up Swedish role

Michael Jolley has left his role as Senior Professional Development Phase Coach at Burnley to take charge of Swedish top-flight side AFC Eskilstuna.

Jolley ends a three-year stay as coach of the Clarets’ under-23 development side to become a senior manager for the first time.

He said: “The opportunity to become a manager in my own right is one that I simply could not turn down. It’s big challenge for me to test myself in a different football culture.

“I hope that I can apply some of the lessons I have learnt from working here at Burnley in the Swedish Premier League.”

A Uefa Pro Licence holder, Jolley joined Burnley after holding a number of academy coaching positions across the game in England and Scotland.

As well as working with the Clarets’ young professionals and helping striker Dan Agyei and midfielder Aiden O’Neill progress to first-team level at Turf Moor, the 40-year-old has also been involved in the successful upgrade of the club’s Academy to Category 2 status under the Premier League’s Elite Player Performance Plan, which will see the U23 side play in a competitive league next season.

Jolley added: “I am incredibly grateful to Sean Dyche, his staff, and all the people at Burnley FC for three fantastic years at this unique football club.

“The manager has been a huge influence on me and it has been a privilege to serve as a member of his staff.

“I think we have made some genuine progress in the last three years with regard to young players graduating to the first team, or playing league football on loan, and the club is perfectly placed to build on this with the achievement of Category 2.

“I have been fortunate to work with some fantastic young players, and some outstanding staff, notably my assistant Andy Farrell, during my time at Burnley.”

Jolley is set to be unveiled at a press conference to be staged by AFC Eskilstuna on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cambridge University graduate takes over a side which is currently bottom of Sweden’s top division, without a win so far this season and looking to avoid an instant return to the second tier.

The Swedish Premier League is currently on a mid-season break, with Jolley’s first game in charge set to be a trip to leaders Malmo on 1 July.