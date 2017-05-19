Minutes applause for Clarets legend Peter Noble before West Ham game

A one-minute applause will be held ahead this Sunday in memory of Clarets legend Peter Noble, who passed away earlier this month.

The former Clarets’ captain’s funeral cortege passes by Turf Moor on Harry Potts Way on Friday at approximately 1.30pm, following a service at St John the Evangelist Church, Worsthorne, at 12 noon.

Then, ahead of kick-off v West Ham United on Sunday, and in keeping with the family’s wishes, fans will be asked to join players and staff in a celebration of Peter’s life and his contribution to the club.

The players will also be wearing black armbands in tribute to the midfielder, who made a total of 299 appearances for the Clarets between 1973 and 1979.