Nelson and Town look to return to action

Both Nelson’s trip to Congleton Town, and Barnoldswick Town’s home clash with AFC Liverpool fell victim to the weather on Saturday.

Heavy rain on Friday led to both pitches being waterlogged and deemed unplayable.

On Saturday, Town are scheduled to travel to the North West Counties League Premier Division club of the month for January, 1874 Northwich.

And the Admirals host Winsford Town, kick-off 3 p.m.

Both sides then have a clear week before fixtures on Saturday, February 11th, with Barnoldswick at home to Atherton Collieries, while Nelson are at Irlam, looking to build on their win over New Mills last time out.

Nelson received a welcome boost this week, with the return of midfielder Ed O’Neill.

The 31-year-old only left the club last season after a successful spell at Little Wembley, and boss Alex Norwood was delighted to bring him back.

Speaking to www.nelsonfc.com, Norwood said: “It’s great to be able to bring Ed back to Nelson.

“He had a particularly successful time at the club during his last spell, and he wants to be part of it again.

“Having worked with Ed for the last two years, I know just how valuable he can be, on and off the field, with his enthusiasm and his knowledge, which will be of benefit to not only the players, but me as manager.”