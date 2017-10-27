Nelson let lead slip in last quarter of game

Three goals in the last 25 minutes saw Nelson leave Chadderton without a point, having twice led.

In awful weather conditions, as Storm Brian hit the country, Alberto Seidi and Dave Patrick twice put the Admirals ahead, before the hosts came back to win in the final quarter of the game.

The Blues started the game in confident mood, looking comfortable in possession, but suffered a blow when Alex Mullin was forced off with a back injury.

He was replaced by Joe Rodriguez, whoi almost made an instant impacy as he got on the end of an inviting cross from the right, meeting the ball at the far post, but unable to force the ball home at full stretch.

But in the 17th minute, Nelson went in front as Seidi rose highest to head home a corner for his first goal for the club.

The Blues looked to press home their advantage, and Patrick whipped an effort just over from just outside the area, and further opportunities went begging.

And they were made to pay shortly before the break as Ryan Shenton let fly from 20 yards with Chadderton’s first real threat of the game, and levelled matters.

Nelson responded well after the interval, despite the elements being against them.

Ten minutes into the second half, a weaving run from Seidi was abruptly and illegally halted, and Patrick rifled the penalty into the corner of the net to restore Nelson’s lead, with his third goal in as many games.

The hosts began to drag Nelson into a more physical contest, as the temperature of the game rose, and the Admirals began to lose their composure on the ball.

Midway through the second half, Chadderton levelled matters as a corner was headed home by Mathew Buckley.

Nelson continued to craft openings, and Patrick and Seidi again went close.

But with 15 minutes remaining, Chadderton took the lead for the first time as the ball was fizzes across the six-yard box for Buckley to net his second goal.

And the hosts added a controversial late fourth as Nelson felt they should have had a free kick just outside the box, and Chadderton broke to score with a deflected strike from 35 yards from Shenton.

Nelson are at Prestwich Heys tomorrow.