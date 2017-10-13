Nelson out of bottom two

Nelson climbed out of the Hallmark Security First Division’s bottom two after getting their season going with a 2-0 win against Cheadle Town.

The Admirals claimed their first maximum of the term at the Park Road Stadium on Non-League Day to temporarily climb out of trouble.

The away side took the lead midway through the first half when Daniel Whiting failed to control a back pass and the ball trickled under the goalkeeper’s boot and in to the net.

Dean Hardy preserved the Blues’ lead in the second half with a number of outstanding saves before striker Dave Patrick pulled the trigger from substitute James Wolfenden’s squared pass in stoppage time to seal victory.

Nelson, though, were unable to follow that up as they were beaten 2-1 against West Didsbury and Chorlton at the Recreation Ground. Michael Hodson set up Alex Mullin in the 29th minute to give the Admirals the lead but the hosts responded through Richard Gleave with the last kick of the first half.

Defender Darly Weston then won it for the home side with a header early in the second half.