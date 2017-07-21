Nelson provide stern test for strong Lancaster City

Nelson gave a good account of themselves as they continued their preparations for the new season with a 1-0 defeat at home to Evo-Stik First Divisiuon North champions Lancaster City on Tuesday night.
Ryan Winder’s second-half penalty, following a foul from Blues centre back Cameron Lancaster, saw the Dolly Blues edge past their Hallmark Security League First Division hosts at Little Wembley.
On a warm summer’s evening, Alex Norwood’s side certainly put their opponents through their paces.
The visitors enjoyed plenty of possession but found Nelson defending in numbers.
After a quiet first period, a competitive game livened up in the second half.
City midfielder Charlie Bailey created himself a chance by cutting in from the right flank after the break, but his effort went just wide of the far post.
The summer signing then hit a shot from distance over the bar, with Adam Sumner doing likewise.
Changes in the second half saw the majority of last season’s title-winning side reunited, with their understanding leading to some neat passing plays in midfield.
The decisive moment turned out to be a penalty.
Admirals defender Lancaster was the guilty party, upending Tom Kilifi,n with Winder doing the rest from 12 yards.
Half chances came at either end, a couple of headers flashing wide from corners, while Kilifin missed the target from a tight angle as City ran out victorious.
Lancaster boss Phil Brown said: “Nelson proved to be a good challenge for u.
“They had some good young players and were well organised.
“We dominated possession as the game went on and worked on a few things.
“It says 1-0 but it could have been two or three or three or four.”
On Friday night, Nelson went down 3-0 to a young Accrington Stanley side at Vctoria Park.
Tomorrow, the Blues host Barnoldswick Town (kick-off 3 p.m.), before Nelson are at home to Eagley on Wednesday night (7-45 p.m.).
