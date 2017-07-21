Nelson provide stern test for strong Lancaster City

Have your say

Nelson gave a good account of themselves as they continued their preparations for the new season with a 1-0 defeat at home to Evo-Stik First Divisiuon North champions Lancaster City on Tuesday night.

Ryan Winder’s second-half penalty, following a foul from Blues centre back Cameron Lancaster, saw the Dolly Blues edge past their Hallmark Security League First Division hosts at Little Wembley.

On a warm summer’s evening, Alex Norwood’s side certainly put their opponents through their paces.

The visitors enjoyed plenty of possession but found Nelson defending in numbers.

After a quiet first period, a competitive game livened up in the second half.

City midfielder Charlie Bailey created himself a chance by cutting in from the right flank after the break, but his effort went just wide of the far post.

The summer signing then hit a shot from distance over the bar, with Adam Sumner doing likewise.

Changes in the second half saw the majority of last season’s title-winning side reunited, with their understanding leading to some neat passing plays in midfield.

The decisive moment turned out to be a penalty.

Admirals defender Lancaster was the guilty party, upending Tom Kilifi,n with Winder doing the rest from 12 yards.

Half chances came at either end, a couple of headers flashing wide from corners, while Kilifin missed the target from a tight angle as City ran out victorious.

Lancaster boss Phil Brown said: “Nelson proved to be a good challenge for u.

“They had some good young players and were well organised.

“We dominated possession as the game went on and worked on a few things.

“It says 1-0 but it could have been two or three or three or four.”

On Friday night, Nelson went down 3-0 to a young Accrington Stanley side at Vctoria Park.

Tomorrow, the Blues host Barnoldswick Town (kick-off 3 p.m.), before Nelson are at home to Eagley on Wednesday night (7-45 p.m.).