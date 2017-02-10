New Barnoldswick Town boss enjoying the test after tough start

New Barnoldswick Town boss Danny Craig is enjoying the challenge of his new role despite being thrown in at the deep end.

Town will have played three of the Hallmark Security Premier Division’s top five clubs in their new manager’s inauguration with high-flying Atherton Collieries up next.

The baptism of fire was sparked against Runcorn Linnets and was followed by 1874 Northwich, with both resulting in 2-0 losses away from home.

Thomas Bailey was the man that inflicted the damage at the weekend, scoring from a free-kick just before half-time at St Luke’s Barton Stadium before adding to his tally from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

“We played well,” said Craig. “We defended well, went forward well and took the game to them straight away.

“They asserted themselves, put together some nice passages of play but we were undone by a free kick right on half-time and a penalty in the second half.

“We didn’t really trouble their goalkeeper but they didn’t trouble our’s either.

“I’d say that it was just one player that was the difference and that’s not bad when you’re up against third in the league.

“There wasn’t a great deal to choose between the two sides.”

Ahead of making his first appearance in the dugout at the Silentnight Stadium, he added: “I’m looking forward to being at home and I’m sure the lads will be ready to play at home. We’ve not been there for a while.

“I’m looking forward to meeting some of the supporters and having a chat with them. It should be enjoyable.

“I’m enjoying it. It’s new and I’m learning every day. There are different challenges coming up but the lads are reacting well to it and taking everything on board.

“They are working hard and enjoying the sessions. It’s a building process but we’ll get there.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Cavanagh and Shaun Airey’s men moved top of the Lancashire League with a hard fought victory in testing conditions against Charnock.

Town gave Robert Grimes his first game in more than four months and he repaid the favour by opening the scoring.

Charnock battled back and looked to have snatched a point when they equalised with five minutes remaining but Ben Goram struck in stoppage time to seal victory.

Town are now just three games away from clinching the title.