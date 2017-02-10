No bounce from New Mills win for Admirals

Nelson’s confidence was high following the thumping of rivals New Mills but that was all gone in 60 seconds when Winsford United took the lead at Little Wembley.

With Ben Hoskin suspended, and others unavailable, the Blues were weakened and the visitors capitalised when Nathan Cotterell caught the home defence cold to net his first of the afternoon.

Alex Norwood’s side responded well and visiting goalkeeper Matt Green got a fingertip to Billy McKenna’s effort to preserve his side’s advantage.

United always looked a threat on the counter and from one breakaway they won the set-piece that led to their second goal.

The Admirals took care of the original free kick but the clearance was fired back goalwards by Cotterall with the ball fizzing past debutant keeper Luke Raybold in the 27th minute.

Norwood rang the changes at the start of the second half with new signings Ed O’Neill and Raphael Chea replacing McKenna and Josh Dunroe.

Nelson started to impact on the game in both possession and territory but were met by a stubborn resistance.

Tomorrow, the Blues travel to Irlam.