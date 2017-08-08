No pressure to sell any more of our stars - Clarets boss Sean Dyche

Burnley are under no pressure to sell, following Michael Keane’s record move to Everton.

The centre back went to Goodison Park for a deal which could be worth £30m, and speculation – so far unfounded – continues to link striker Andre Gray with a move away from Turf Moor.

Gray is in the last year of his contract, and Dyche said, asked about the possibility of any more outgoings: “You never know. We’re not under any pressure to sell anyone, that’s obvious.

“You just never know with the shifting sands of the market. You think you can control it but you can’t really. Are contracts really worth what they’re meant to be worth? You can never say never.

Dyche is happy with his centre back options, despite the sale of Keane: “Ideally we like to have two for each position so there’s competition. We’ve got three recognised centre halves and Charlie Taylor, who I think could adapt into a very good centre half. If one is right for us, and fits what we’re about, then we would be interested. But only if they can better what we’re doing at the moment.”