‘No story’ as Dyche takes a look at Taylor in centre

There was ‘no story’ in Sean Dyche’s decision to take an extended look at summer signing Charlie Taylor at centre back.

The 23-year-old left back, who moved to Turf Moor at the end of his contract at Leeds United, played the first half of Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo alongside Kevin Long in the centre of defence.

He had come inside briefly in the friendlies at Alfreton Town and Nottingham Forest, but Dyche took the opportunity to look at how he fared there against the Europa League semi-finalists.

Taylor reverted to left back after half-time, as Ben Mee came off the bench, and Dyche explained: “Since we’ve had Charlie here, we’ve been impressed with his defending, his physicality.

“He’s quick and strong – we threw him in a couple of times in training and just liked the look of it.

“We said to him just to be open-minded.

“It doesn’t mean he’s going to play there, but we wanted another look at it.

“There’s no story there, we just said we needed to put minutes into him, to get used to what we are, not ‘oh, we’ve found a centre back’.

“That story’s not ready to write yet.

“Who knows, in the future it might be.

“There are times you need players to play in different positions, but I don’t buy players specifically to play in different positions, but I like it if they’re open-minded.”