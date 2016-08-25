Blues are beaten in league and cup

Nelson are out of the FA Cup and still without a point in the Hallmark Security League Premier Division.

The Blues made the perfect start to their preliminary round tie against Bishop Auckland at Victoria Park when defender Richard Cowan converted Lewis Craig’s corner at the back post within 60 seconds.

It was a lead that the hosts preserved for the majority of the first half but, unfortunately, Phil Eastwood’s men were unable to hold out until the interval.

Zack Dale had the opportunity to give the hosts a bit of a cushion but his effort was cleared off the line after the striker rounded Scott Pocklington.

And that proved costly for Nelson as the away side went straight to the other end to level proceedings when Andrew Johnson beat James with a crisp right-footed shot.

From there Bishop Auckland were in command and they capitalised within five minutes of the second half courtesy of Mike Hoganson’s scintillating set-piece from 20 yards out.

The third goal for the visitors arrived in the 56th minute when Jeff Smith ghosted in at the front post to steer a corner in to the net.

The game was then put to bed with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining as Andre Bennett fired home following a scramble in the box to make it 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Blues’ poor start to the league campaign continued midweek as they were beaten 2-1 by Abbey Hay.

With the game goalless at the break, Nico Collins opened the scoring in the 65th minute and then arrived at the double to poke home a corner less than 10 minutes later.

Dale’s drive cannoned back off the woodwork as Nelson sought their first league goal of the season but they finally broke their duck in the 80th minute.

Dale was the man upended inside the penalty area and the striker dusted himself off to fire past Jon McIlwaine from 12 yards to give Nelson a lifeline.

The Blues threw the kitchen sink at their opponents in search for an equaliser but the hosts failed to find a way through.