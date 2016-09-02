Bradley moves on as Blues pick up first point

Nelson skipper Tom Bradley has left the club amid a difficult start to the season.

The former Padiham full back moved on as the Blues claimed their first point of the term with a clean sheet at Cammell Laird.

Jack Brooks had the ball in the net for the visitors after 20 minutes in Birkenhead but the defender was adjudged to have been in an offside position.

Sameed Ellani was denied by Alex Chiu’s last ditch challenge as the striker raced through on goal before goalkeeper Ben Marrow did well to deny Tom Williams with his legs.

At the opposite end, Adam Edgar had a great opportunity to break the deadlock but blazed over the bar with just Steven James to beat.

Ellani went closest after the break but it ended goalless.