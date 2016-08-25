Colne advance in cup after replay

Colne won 3-1 at 1874 Northwich on Tuesday night o earn a place in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Reds were held 2-2 at the XLCR Stadium on Saturday, as they had victory snatched from their gasp by a last-minute equaliser.

Steve Cunningham’s side quickly put that disappointment behind them in the replay, taking a fourth-minute lead and controlling the tie from there on in.

Colne made a perfect start as they worked the ball wide right, where Danny Morton’s low cross was mis-controlled in the area and Matty Beadle pounced to instinctively lob the ball over keeper Greg Hall and into the far top corner.

The Reds added to their lead on 16 minutes when a long ball out of defence saw Hall come out of his area to attempt to head clear, but misjudge the flight of the ball, and as it looped over him, Beadle raced into the area, where the keeper was deemed by the referee to have impeded the striker, and a penalty was awarded.

Ben Wharton confidently stepped up to convert into the bottom corner, sending Hall the wrong way.

The Reds sewed the tie up on 33 minutes when a free kick wide right into the area by Joe Garvin caused more confusion in the home penalty box, and the ball fell to skipper Michael Morrison, who joyously stroked the ball into the bottom corner to score his first competitive Colne goal.

The second half, from a Colne perspective, never reached the dizzy heights of the first, more than content to defend their three-goal lead.

And that they did until a minute from time when the hosts raided down the right, and as the ball was played into the six-yard box, Morton’s attempted clearance cannoned in off Tom Bailey.

The win earned the Reds an away tie on Saturday, September 3rd at Evo-Stik First Division North rivals Hyde United.

Tomorrow, Colne travel to Droylsden, and on Bank Holiday Monday they are away at Kendal Town, both 3 p.m. kick-offs.

On Saturday, after a goal-less first half, the game burst into life after 64 minutes when Sam Hind put the visitors in front, when he converted a chance at the far post after Shelton Payne’s shot had hit the near post.

Colne were stung into action and drew level just three minutes later when Garvin’s shot into a crowded penalty area fell to Wharton, who scored with an instinctive finish.

The Reds pressed forward, and Jake Hargreaves thought he might have been awarded a penalty when he was brought down in the area after latching onto a superb pass from Chris Anderson.

But Hargreaves provided the opening for Garvin to fire a shot into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the area, and give the Reds the lead at 2-1 on 84 minutes.

Northwich threw everybody forward in the closing stages, and as Colne struggled to defend a high ball into their goalmouth, Thomas Bailey forced home the equaliser to earn his side a replay.