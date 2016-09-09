Colne bow out of the cup at Hyde

Colne crashed out of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday as they travelled to Ewen Field to take on Hyde United in the first qualifying round in a sodden Tameside.

The first clear chance fell to Hyde on four minutes when a quick pass caught out the Reds defence and released Ayrton Bevins for a clear run at goal, only to see Tony Aghayere make a fine, low save.

The first real Colne chance came on 15 minutes when new signing Adam Morning won a corner.

The corner was played short to the edge of the area to Joel Melia, who turned his marker well but blazed the ball over the bar.

On 27 minutes, Colne had Pugh to thank for preserving their clean sheet, as twice he blocked goalbound shots from Bevins, when again he had a clear sight of goal.

This proved to be the first meaningful action of the first half, where midfield and defenders were generally on top.

The second half began with a bang as, in the first minutes, Colne fashioned a chance for Melia, but he took too long to get his shot away and it was cleared by a defender.

The home team raced to the other end, only to see Aghayere make another fine low save.

The pivotal moment of the game came on 55 minutes when the referee awarded the Reds a penalty for holding, when Chris Lynch was attacking a Morning corner.

Up stepped Ben Wharton, but his shot was turned aside by home keeper Dylan Forth and the danger cleared.

Only five minutes later, and Hyde took the lead when Dave McGurk powered a header home from a left wing corner.

Shortly after, Morning won the ball in the left hand corner, and it spun to Wharton, who advanced on goal, only to see his shot turned around the post.

Colne were having plenty of possession but could not breach the home defence, and Melia played in Morning, but he shot over the bar, and another Morning corner saw Wharton head over from inside the six-yard box.

Colne continued to press, and in the final minute, a Pugh free kick just evaded Morning at the back post.

The Reds are on their travels again tomorrow, when they travel to West Yorkshire to take on Ossett Albion with a 3 p.m. kick-off.

However, Colne Under 18s progressed to the first qualifying round of the FA Youth cup with a resounding 3-0 victory away at Mossley.

The Reds had keeper Thomas Stamp to thank as he made two fine first half saves.

As the half developed, the Reds began to impose themselves and took the lead when Alex Boland shot home inside a crowded penalty box.

Colne continued to dominate, and their speedy forwards always had the home defence on the back foot.

The Reds added a second on 76 minutes when good work by Henry Antenes down the left produced a cross into the six-yard box, which was bundled home at the back post by Aaron Fisher.

The game was put to bed when Antenes scored an individual goal that his night’s work deserved on 88 minutes.

ED LAMBERT