Colne hit by sucker punch

After dominating the first half, Colne fell to a 2-1 defeat to Droylsden when they conceded two sucker punch goals.

With a couple of key players missing, stand in manager Liam Smith had to shuffle his pac,k with captain Michael Morrison dropping into the centre half position.

The first 20 minutes proved to be a cagey affair with Colne prepared to let Droylsden have possession in their own half, and the home team making no impression on the Reds defence.

The first real chance fell to the Reds when a run and cross by Jake Hargreaves was cushioned back by Chris Anderson to Joe Garvin, whose shot was saved by Coates’ legs.

A minute later, the ball was played down the right to Danny Morton, who played the ball to the bye-line, where Wharton crossed for Dom Craig to crash the ball into the roof of the net, only for the goal to be disallowed by an official who deemed the ball had gone out of play.

The Reds continued to dominate possession, and chances, when a Garvin free kick was floated to the back post, where centre back Chris Lynch could not keep his header down. Next Anderson won the ball in midfield and beat three players despite being fouled when he worked his way into the area, but again keeper Coates foiled him with his legs.

The Reds took the lead on 44 minutes as the ball was won by Anderson, who played a quick one two with Craig, and then played in Ben Wharton, who dinked the ball over the keeper.

In the first 20 minutes of the second half, Colne continued to keep the Bloods at bay and could have extended their lead when a Lee Pugh long throw was played off by Ben Hoskin to Garvin, who shot over the bar. The game changed on 66 minutes when Colne appeals for off-side were ignored, as a right wing cross found substitute Steve Lewis, and he took the ball into the area and dinked the ball past Tony Aghayere

It got worse for the Reds eight minutes later when hesitancy in the defence allowed another sub Chris McDonagh to win the ball on the edge of the area, and though his shot hit the post, but he reacted first to knock in the rebound, and seal victory for the hosts.