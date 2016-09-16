Morning glory for Reds at Ossett Albion

Colne took the points thanks to an Adam Morning goal in the second half of their Evo-Stik First Division North encounter against Ossett Albion on Saturday.

The Reds welcomed back Jay Hart from his short spell with Ramsbottom United to add pace to their attack.

The returning Jay Hart

And Hart almost made a dream comeback when he slipped between two defenders into the area, but saw his shot saved after 27 minutes.

Colne had the better of the first half. The Reds passed the ball well in midfield and built attacks on both wings, stretching the home defence, with runs by Morning on the left and Hart on the right providing crosses for Ben Wharton in the middle.

Joe Garvin had chances from free kicks that flew just wide, and Morning provided another good chance for Hart on 36 minutes, but again the keeper saved his shot at the expense of a corner.

Colne had a let off on 38 minutes when Albion’s Rob Bordman cut into the area from the right and his shot was blocked by Ben Hoskin on the goal line.

With half-time approaching, the Reds came close when Wharton’s shot on the turn flew just wide.

Early in the second half Hoskin was again well positioned to block another Bordman shot, but Colne battled hard to reassert their authority as the game became more physical and broke the deadlock with a well-worked goal after 70 minutes.

Lee Pugh’s high cross from the left was headed back into the goalmouth by Matty Beadle for Morning to head home.

Albion pushed forward looking for an equaliser but the Reds held firm.

Tomorrow, the Reds are at Brighouse Town and are due to host Trafford on Tuesday, providing Trafford do not have a cup replay.

DAVE PRIESTLEY