Town advance in the Vase

Joe Gaughan hit a hat-trick as Barnoldswick Town won 4-0 at Darlington Railway Athletic in the Buildbase FA Vase first qualifying round on Saturday.

Town are now at home to Stokesley SC in the next round on September 24th – Stokesley play in the Wearside League Second Division, a level below Darlington RA.

Aaron Hollindrake gave Stewart Airdie’s side an 11th-minute lead with a header from a right-wing cross, and four minutes after the interval, Gaughan made it 2-0 with a right-foot curler from the edge of the area.

Gaughan added his second 10 minutes later with his left foot, before claiming a third 13 minutes from time after Shaun Airey selflessly squared the ball with just the keeper to beat.

Town host Runcorn Linnets tomorrow.

Barnoldswick Town (EL).......0

Peel Park...............................2

Town’s East Lancashire League side turned in a below-par display against Peel Park.

The first half was very even, with chances going begging at both ends.

Man of the match Adam Wormwell kept Town in the match with some fine saves

The second half was more open as both sides tried to break the deadlock.

But the visitors took the lead when a fine cross to the back post was converted with a firm header in the 60th minute.

Peel Park extended their lead with an almost identical goal in the 87th minute although the defending was woeful again.