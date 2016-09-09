Town beaten by the leaders

Barnoldswick Town sit three points off the top in the NWCFL Premier Division after going down 3-0 at leaders Atherton Collieries on Monday night.

Town fell behind six minutes before the break to a Mark Battersby strike, and the hosts added a second nine minutes after the restart through Ben Hardcastle.

Vinny Bailey sealed the win 19 minutes from time.

On Saturday, Aaron Hollindrake struck twice as Town drew 2-2 at home to 1874 Northwich.

Town fell behind after two minutes to a Thomas Bailey penalty, and went 2-0 down just after the half-hour to a Scott McGowan strike.

Hollindrake pulled one back two minutes later, before earning a point eight minutes from time.

Town are at Darlington Railway Athletic in the FA Vase tomorrow,

Town’s East Lancashire League side lost 5-2 at Waddington.

Waddington took the lead on 43 minutes, but Luke Parkinson equalised on the stroke of half-time from a free kick.

Town took the lead on 47 minutes with a towering header from Jake Hartley following a superb right wing cross from Parkinson.

But Town started to run out of steam, and three goals in the space of 10 minutes from the home side took the game away from the locals.

A fifth goal in the last minute gave the scoreline a flattering look.

Man of the match was Luke Walmsley.