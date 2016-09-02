Town ease to home win against New Mills

Barnoldswick Town beat New Mills 4-2 at the Silentnight Stadium on Saturday.

Harry Thompson put Town into a 12th-minute lead, before Tunde Owolabi levelled midway through the first half.

Aaron Hollindrake netted twice before the break, and though Haydn Foulds pulled one back, Thompson saled the points late on.

The result was all the more impressive, coming without Joe Gaughan, Jake McEneaney, Ben Gorman and Kieran Britton.

Town’s East Lancashire League side won 5-1 at Peel Park, with goals from Owen Pearson, Jake Hartley (2), Luke Parkinson and then a goal of the season contender by Danny Pickles – an outstanding piece of skill.