Town stun the Storks with two late goals

It needed something special to settle an absorbing Hallmark Security North West Counties Football League Premier Division fixture at the Arbories on Wednesday night.

And it came with 10 minutes to go when Joe Gaughan scored an absolute screamer to put Barnoldswick a goal up, and and on their way to a victory.

Substitute Aaron Hollindrake added a second on 85 minutes, taking advantage of the gaps left at the back as the Storks looked for an equaliser ,and that was enough to secure the away side’s win.

The game had looked odds on to end goal-less before Gaughan’s strike, with the game having been played at a high tempo, with Barnoldswick having the better of the opening moments of the first half, as Gaughan went close with a shot against the bar, while a Liam Blades free kick needed Storks keeper Mike Donlon to be alert and tip the effort round the post.

At the other end, Aaron Taylor kept visiting keeper Stuart Cross on his toes with efforts on goal that needed saves to keep it at 0-0 when the half-time break arrived.

Taylor and Alex Murphy went closest to scoring for Padiham in the second half, before Barnoldswicks late two-goal salvo earned them the three points.

Town were beaten 1-0 at Irlam on Saturday, losing 1-0 to a third-minute goal from Gareth Mooney at the newly-named Ambitek Stadium in front of 54 fans.

Kieran Britton was the pick of the Town players on the day.

Tomorrow, Town host New Mills at the Silentnight Stadium, kick-off 3 p.m., and on Tuesday night they are again in derby action at Little Wembley against Nelson, kick-off 7-45 p.m.

l West Craven Direct are to sponsor Barnoldswick Town’s reserve team in this season’s Lancashire Galaxy League.

A spokesman said: “Our community magazine is featuring a wide range of local companies and sports clubs such as Barnoldswick Town.

“So from our point of view, in regards to the community magazine, what an opportunity to establish ourselves in the community and get behind our local football team.

“If anyone would like to advertise their business in the West Craven direct magazine, please contact Allen at westcravendirect@yahoo.com

“Here’s to a successful campaign for the both of us.”