Wharton strike sees off Kendal

Colne battled hard after their disappointment of losing to Droylsden to earn a narrow victory over Kendal Town on Bank Holiday Monday at a sun drenched Parkside Road, with a healthy Red Army following backing them.

The home team had the first opportunity when a long ball was collected well by the speedy Oliver Wood, whose shot was saved at the near post by Tony Aghayere.

The next 20 minutes proved to be a midfield battle, with the Reds having plenty of possession, but not being able to fashion any real openings, and having to keep a keen eye on the pacy Kendal frontmen.

After 35 minutes, the ball was played wide right to the advanced Danny Morton, whose pass released Joel Melia to cross into the six-yard box, where the home keeper took the ball off the waiting head of Ben Wharton.

Wharton was to have the Reds’ next chance when a Joe Garvin free kick into the box was won by Wharton, but he headed the ball into the ground and it bounced narrowly over the bar.

Kendal then raided down the right, with the ball first played to the edge of the area and then flighted to the back post, where Danny Forbes could only head into the side netting.

The sides went in goal-less at the break, but in the second half, the home team came close to scoring when Charlie Bailey worked an opportunity and saw his shot crash against the outside of the post.

Town were looking the more likely to score, and after good build up down the right, an inch-perfect cross to the back post saw Wood head wide, when he should have tested Aghayere.

The Reds took the lead on 60 minutes when a ball over the home defence by Ben Hoskin released Kenny Taylor, who was brought down by home keeper Will Kitchen who conceded a penalty.

Wharton stepped up to hit the ball straight down the middle, as the keeper dived to his right.

Kendal tried to respond, and the lively Wood saw his volley whistle just over the bar.

The heat and two games in three days began to tell as both teams tired.

The Reds were content to sit back and deny Kendal any clear shooting opportunities, however they did have to defend a series of corners which saw both Alex Coleman and Chris Lynch make timely defensive headers as Colne held on for a welcome three points.

Colne look forward to a FA Cup first qualifying round tie away at Hyde United tomorrow, kick-off 3 p.m.

ED LAMBERT