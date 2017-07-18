One-time Clarets target set for Anfield

One-time Burnley target Andrew Robertson is set to join Liverpool.

The Scotland international left back has left Hull City's pre-season tour of Portugal to travel to the Reds' Melwood training base, amid suggestions Liverpool have agreed an £8m fee for the 23-year-old.

Burnley had a £10m offer for Robertson accepted by the Tigers in January, only for then Hull boss Marco Silva to block the switch.

Robertson was also linked with a move to Turf Moor last month, but, as reported in Express Sport, speculation suggesting an offer had been made was wide of the mark.

The former Dundee United man was always believed to be holding out for a move to Liverpool, and looks to have got his wish.

In any case, Burnley have landed Leeds United's Charlie Taylor for a fee to be decided by a tribunal, and the 23-year-old will compete with Stephen Ward for the left back slot.