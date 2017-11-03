Plastic isn’t so fantastic for Colne at Scarborough

Colne got no reward from their long trip to Scarborough on Saturday, and despite a spirited first half performance, they ran out of steam in the later stages of the game to lose 2-0.

The game was always going to be a tough challenge at Scarborough’s new ground, with its artificial pitch, but the Reds started well, in front of a good crowd of almost 900.

Alex Curran on the attack for Colne

New signing Matty Morgan looked a good prospect with plenty of involvement in some good moves as Colne looked to attack.

He linked well with Shiraz Khan and Alex Curran, with some intricate play in the final third to create some promising chances.

But Colne had a let-off after 15 minutes when a free kick into their penalty area fell to Dan Stimpson, whose shot brought a great save from Hakan Burton, before Nathan Curtis saw his follow-up come back off the Colne crossbar, and the Reds defence eventually cleared the danger.

Ollie Crankshaw’s run on the left wing provided a chance for Morgan three minutes later, but his shot flew just over the bar.

Colne's Chris Lynch in an aerial challenge

And in Colne’s next attack, Curran’s hard driven cross flew across the face of the Boro goal saw no team-mate able to reach it.

On the half hour, Curran’s run through the middle was held up by Boro defenders, and Lee Gaskell tried an ambitious chip over the keeper, which drifted just over the goal.

Five minutes later, Boro keeper Tom Taylor did well to keep Khan’s diagonal shot out of his goal with a good full length save.

At the other end, Boro looked dangerous with the speed of Curtis on the right wing creating chances, but Burton and his defenders worked well to preserve Colne’s clean sheet at the interval.

Lee Gaskell battles for the ball at Scarborough

As the second half began, Colne came under pressure from a series of Boro attacks, and a corner after only three minutes led to the opening goal, when Curtis met the cross with a firm header to find the net from close range and give his side the lead.

The Reds looked to hit back, but Gaskell’s well-struck shot was straight at the Boro keeper, and the home side continued to press forward clearly lifted by their goal.

A good run by Boro captain Dave Merris promised another goal, but Burton blocked his shot as he reached the area, and the Colne defence dug deep to keep out a string of further attacks.

Just a goal down, the Reds were still in with a chance, but Morgan twice fired over the crossbar with a sight of goal, and Curran’s shot from a good position was deflected to the keeper off a defender.

Shiraz Khan's shot is kept out by the keeper

Boro’s second goal deep into injury time owed much to the artificial surface as Chris Lynch lost his footing in midfield and allowed Boro to break quickly, and Jimmy Beadle scored a simple goal despite the efforts of Jonathan Hodgkinson in the goalmouth.

Tomorrow, Colne are at home to Kendal Town, kick-off 3 p.m., and on Tuesday, Colne are at home to Hyde United, kick-off 7-45 p.m.

Colne will be able to study Hyde at close quarters tonight, as their FA Cup first round tie at Ewen Fields against League 1 MK Dons is live on BBC Two at 7-55 p.m..

Hyde have reached the first round for the first time since 1994, and are one of only two sides left who began in the preliminary rounds, with Isthmian League North Division Heybridge Swifts.

DAVE PRIESTLEY