Play-off charge boosted by last-gasp winner at Ossett

On Saturday Colne gave their play-off push a huge boost with a late winner at high-flying Ossett Town, courtesy of Mark Ayres.

In an even first half, the home side created the better chances, and came close when Town striker Alex Peterson met a diagonal free kick in the area to fire a volley across the face of goal after 13 minutes.

Goalscorer Ollie Wood

Then central defender Tyrone Gay headed just over the bar from an inviting cross from a Town corner five minutes later.

But Michael Morrison worked hard in midfield with vital defensive tackles to break up some dangerous home attacks.

At the other end, Joe Garvin prompted a series of Colne attacks as Sefton Gonzales provided a target up front to create chances, and Simon Nangle saw his well-driven shot blocked.

Jack Lynch supplied crosses from the bye-line, but Ollie Wood’s shot was blocked after 20 minutes.

On the half hour, Ossett had claims for a penalty waved aside when Peterson went down in the area. And Marcus Day missed a great chance when he sliced the ball wide of goal five minutes later.

Town keeper Leigh Overton found Garvin’s free kick too hot to handle after 38 minutes and was relieved to see the ball go out for a corner.

And he was soon called upon to advance from his area and head the ball clear to foil another Colne attack. But Colne pushed forward just before the interval and Garvin’s cross-field ball picked out Wood on the right, and he cut inside before shooting into the bottom corner.

Ossett emerged fired up for the second half and Colne needed to defend in depth. Peterson fired a shot just over from 12 yards out, and Town substitute Labi Adeniran’s run took him to the bye line and his low cross was cleared by Alex Coleman.

Within a minute Town took the lead from another goalmouth scramble to level the scores at 1-1.

As the game wore on, Colne defended strongly, but began to create chances at the other end thanks to some strong runs by Lee Pugh. Jack Lynch and Spencer Jordan both had shots blocked, and as full time approached, it looked likely that Colne would settle for a point. But in the third minute of injury time, Pugh provided a low cross for Ayres to fire home at the second attempt.

Colne are at home to Farsley Celtic tomorrow at 3 p.m., and on Tuesday host leaders Lancaster City (7-45 p.m.).

DAVE PRIESTLEY