Player of the Year dinner is biggest and best yet!

Burnley held their biggest ever player of the year dinner at Turf Moor on Sunday night.

A total of 754 people celebrated the Clarets’ remarkable campaign, in a specially-erected marquee at the club.

There were a number of individual honours on the night.

Player of theYear was skipper Tom Heaton, presented by Nathan Catchpole from sponsors Benedictine.

Centre back Michael Keane was named Players’ Player of the Year by his teammates, presented by Andrea Stamp from sponsors Forbes Solicitors.

Jeff Hendrick scored the goal of the season – his magnificent volley in the 3-2 win at home to Bournemouth in December –presented by Rita Seymour from sponsors NVM Solutions Ltd.

Sam Vokes and Andre Gray are still battling it out for the top scorer award, with one game remaining, locked on nine Premier League goals each.

Vokes stands on 11 goals in all competitions, with Gray on 10, and they were presented with awards by Neil Hart, Chief Executive of sponsors Burnley FC in the Community.

Four players also collected Centurion awards, sponsored by O’Neill Plumbing Services – Sam Vokes, George Boyd, Michael Keane and Ben Mee.

And Oliver Younger won the Youth Team Player of the Year award, presented by Trevor Bellis from sponsors Grassroots Wholesale Foods.