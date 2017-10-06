Player performance analysis shows that Clarets pair deserve England place

Burnley pair Nick Pope and Ben Mee deserve a place in England's starting XI according to player performance analysis compiled by fantasy football game Oulala.com.

Statistics have revealed that the Turf Moor duo should be featuring for the Three Lions in the World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania if selection was purely based on current form.

Stat-based England XI generated by Oulala.com

With just four Premier League appearances under his belt, Pope's stats put him up there with the league's best.

Having conceded just one goal in 324 minutes, only Manchester United's David de Gea (315 minutes) and Manchester City's Ederson (293) have performed better.

When compared to England's four squad keepers; Joe Hart (48), Jack Butland (57), Jordan Pickford (57) and Fraser Forster (90), Pope is well ahead of the pack.

The 25-year-old also leads every other keeper in the league for saves per game (4.3) highlighting his overall influence on Burnley's excellent defensive form recently.

And despite not making it into Gareth Southgate's squad, centre back Mee is outperforming regular England centre-backs Gary Cahill, John Stones and former Burnley teammate, Michael Keane this season.

Defensively, Mee is making more clearances (9.3) and blocks (2.1). while winning more aerial duels per game (4.6). Offensively, the 28-year-old is also making more key passes (0.3), winning more fouls (1.6) and registering more shots (1).

While Oulala.com's data selected seven England regulars in a stat-based England XI; Phil Jones, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane; Burnley's Nick Pope and Ben Mee, West Brom's Kieren Gibbs and Liverpool's Joe Gomez also merit spots.