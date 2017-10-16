Plenty more to come from record signing

Leading scorer Chris Wood stated that he’s nowhere near the finished article after netting his third Premier League goal of the campaign.

The 25-year-old striker, who also found the net in the Carabao Cup tie against his former employers Leeds United, rescued a point for the Clarets when converting Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s delivery against West Ham at Turf Moor.

The club record signing’s goals have contributed to five of Burnley’s 13 points so far this season as his stoppage time strike salvaged a draw against Spurs at Wembley before he scored the only goal of the game against lowly Crystal Palace.

The New Zealand international. who had brief stints with West Brom and Leicester City in the top flight, said: “I’m very happy with how I’ve settled, the club has made it very easy, the lads are a top bunch and the staff at Turf Moor and the training ground have been first class.

“It’s great to be settled and nice to be playing pretty well on the pitch. The cross was inch perfect. Johann’s got a great delivery on him and it was nice to put it away.

“I would have liked it as a team a lot earlier but that’s how it comes sometimes. We’ve got great quality throughout this team, anyone can put none of those balls in.”

Wood added: “I go out there, work as hard as I can, and sometimes it’s not about the goals, sometimes you have to work hard for the team and create opportunities for others or make space for others.

“As long as we’re scoring and winning games it doesn’t bother me. I’d like to think there’s more to come.

“I think there’s a lot more to come in my whole career. I’m definitely not the finished article, I’m looking to improve and bring a lot more to my game.”

Wood has certainly adapted to this level quickly having only played 130 minutes of Premier League football prior to his move to Burnley.

However, the Auckland-born forward doesn’t exactly lack in self belief and always knew that he belonged here.

“I learn every game,” he said. “I don’t think that will stop until I’m past 30. It’s a different type of challenge here now, trying to break teams down, so we have to learn and I have to learn very quickly to be able to do that.

“Honestly, I did believe I was suited to this division. It’s going to take a lot of hard work to stay here but I felt Burnley was the perfect outfit for me to come into and mould into. It’s a great club to be at.

“I’m a guy that has a lot of self-belief and I believe I can score goals at this level, it was just about being given the chance.

“I’ve got that chance now, I’ve been backed by the gaffer and I know it’s going to take a lot of hard work to keep going and achieve what we can achieve.”