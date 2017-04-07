Premier League clubs spend £174m on agents' fees

Premier League clubs have spent a total of £174m on agents' fees in the last two transfer windows.

That incorporates the summer window, and January just gone, including club record deals for Steven Defour, Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady, as well as moves for Ashley Westwood, Nick Pope and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Burnley were 18th of 20 in terms of their spend, committing £2.5m, with Middlesbrough 19th with £2.4m and Hull City bottom with £19m.

Top of the pile were Manchester City, who laid out £25m, with Chelsea second on £24m and Manchester United third on £19m.