Premier League Cup tie against Black Cat switched to Edgeley Park

The Clarets' final group game in the Premier League Cup has been moved to Stockport County's Edgeley Park.

Burnley play Sunderland next Monday, 24 February with the fixture being switched from Turf Moor.

Kick-off is at 1pm with admission £4 for adults and £2 concessions with season-ticket holders free.

Burnley are unable to advance from the group stages but Sunderland currently top Group B as they look to seal their place in the last 16 of the under-23 competition.

Michael Jolley's Burnley side, which has won one of its group games, drew 1-1 away to the Black Cats in December.