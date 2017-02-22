Priestley and Payton run Blackpool ragged

The young strike duo of Georgia Payton and Evie Priestley netted four goals to give the Lady Clarets a welcome win against third place Blackpool Ladies and lift hopes for a top three league finish.

The Lady Clarets started in dominant form, as Justine Wallace shot over from a free kick, and Linny Craig pressed down the right before crossing, and the move ended with a Sarah Greenhalgh shot whistling wide of the post.

Moments later, a Lizzy Hamer cross was met by Payton, whose header was also wide.

The Clarets had corners on both sides, and another Hamer cross was again met by the head of Payton, but this attempt was wide of the far post.

A succession of corners was won on the left, and from the fourth, Priestley headed at goal ,but a clearance off the line landed at Payton, who claimed her first Lady Clarets goal, beating the keeper, who dived at her feet.

A throw in was won close to the byeline, Holly Hunter and Hamer interchanged passes, and an attempt by Hunter hit the side netting.

At the midway point of the half, Blackpool finally got a foothold in the game. One attack saw the Blackpool striker attempt to lob over keeper Taylor Gregson, and fortunately the ball drifted wide.

Shortly after, Blackpool won a corner and Gregson fisted the ball out, where it was collected by a Tangerine shirt, whose shot was smothered by Gregson.

Gregson was called into action again to collect long range shots as Blackpool maintained the pressure for 15 minutes.

The Clarets finally rallied and returned the pressure on the Blackpool goal.

From a corner a Tangerine clearance fell to Emma White, who shot and hit the bar, and the rebound fell to Priestley, who also opened her tally for the first team.

In the second period, a left wing move involving Joanna Rohman picked out Priestley, who demonstrated her sublime skills as she skipped around the defence and unleashed a 22-yard shot that clipped the underside of the bar for her second goal.

Soon after Priestly capped a stunning performance and got her hat-trick with a solo effort.

She won the ball from a Tangerine defender close to the touch line and weaved her way past two defenders and shot between two more, picking out the top corner.

Burnley now sit two points behind Blackpool in fourth place, and nine behind leaders Bolton Wanderers.

On Sunday, the Lady Clarets entertain City of Manchester Ladies at Barden, kick-off 2 p.m.