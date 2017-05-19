Pugh is big winner at Colne’s awards night

Colne held a presentation event at their Holt House ground on Saturday for their players and supporters to round off the season with some well-deserved awards.

Lee Pugh took the manager’s player of the season award, and also won the players’ player of the season.

Lee Pugh and Mark Ayres alongside the new Colne FC kit

Mark Ayres took the supporters’ player of the season award, narrowly beating runners-up Michael Morrison and Lee Pugh.

For Colne Reserves, long-serving stalwart Nathan Gibson swept the board, taking both the manager’s player of the season and players’ player of the season awards.

For Colne Under 18s, the manager’s player of the season was shared by Amric Chahal and George Stansfield, while players’ player of the season went to Alex Richardson.

Most improved player went to Ryan Connolly.

Colne took the opportunity to unveil their new strip and crest for the coming season, and replica shirts are available to order now from the club.

First team winners were –

Manager’s player of the year - Lee Pugh;

Players’ player of the year - Lee Pugh;

Supporters’ player of the year - Mark Ayres - runners-up Michael Morrison and Lee Pugh;

Young Supporter of the year - Dominic Walker;

Supporter of the year - Stephen Cunningham Snr;

Chairman’s Award - Louise Atherton.

Galaxy team winners –

Manager’s player of the year - Nathan Gibson;

Players’ player of the year - Nathan Gibson.

Under 18s’ winners –

Manager’s player of the year - Amric Chahal and George Stansfield; Players’ player of the year - Alex Richardson; Most improved player - Ryan Connolly.