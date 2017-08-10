Rachel Brown-Finnis named in FA pool to review diving incidents

Rachel Brown-Finnis will be one of 13 former players, managers and officials who will review alleged simulation incidents in English football from this season.

The Burnley-born former England keeper is the only woman in the Football Association pool, of which three people will be chosen to review footage on Mondays with a view to banning players under new rules.

This will only occur in cases where the offending player’s team has been awarded a penalty or if an opponent has been sent-off where the act of “successful deception” led to the dismissal.

This rule is not intended to regularly review debatable incidents, but to be utilised where there is a clear act of simulation.

If the FA believes that there may be a case to answer, a three-person panel consisting of one ex-player, one ex-manager and one ex-match official will be convened from the pool, subject to any conflicts of interest.

Only in circumstances where the panel members are unanimous will a charge be issued.

Should the charge be admitted, or denied and later found proven by an Independent Regulatory Commission, the player would receive a two-match suspension.

Speaking in May, Clarets boss Sean Dyche said: “It’s something I’ve felt strongly about for a while. For the good of the game it has got to go. Not just for the referees and because there is a lot at stake.

“Also for the moral value of the game.

“It’s a positive step forward, the game is in fantastic shape, but that can be tidied up to make it even more of a world wide product.”

The pool is, former players and managers: Nigel Adkins, Rachel Brown-Finnis, Terry Butcher, Lee Dixon, Alex McLeish, Danny Murphy, Chris Powell, Trevor Sinclair.

Former match officials: Keren Barratt, Steve Dunn, Mike Mullarkey, Alan Wiley, Eddie Wolstenhome.