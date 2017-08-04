Reds bring pre-season preparations to an end

Have your say

Colne bring their pre-season preparations to a close with a home game against Steeton tomorrow (kick-off 3 p.m.).

Tuesday night’s game at the Utility Renewals Stadium against Warrington Town was called off due to a waterlogged pitch after the deluge of rain.

On Saturday, the Reds claimed their first win of pre-season as they triumphed 4-1 at Squires Gate.

Colne came good with a pleasing second half display, after an unconvincing opening half.

The Reds were handed the perfect start to the game when Chris Anderson was tripped in the area and Danny Wilkins fired home the spot kick after only two minutes.

As Squires Gate tried to hit back, Hakan Burton made a good save to push Tarren Moxon’s shot over the bar but as the half wore on, there were few clear chances.

Two minutes before half-time, Squires Gate drew level when Nick Greenall fired home from a miss-hit clearance.

As the second half began, Colne had a wake-up call when a dipping shot came back off the bar.

On the hour, Wilkins saw his shot saved by the keeper and two minutes later, Colne regained the lead when Phil Dean’s penetrating run gave Spencer Jordan the chance to fire home from 18 yards.

Five minutes later, Lee Pugh had the ball in the net from a good move but the flag was up for a marginal of-side decision.

Jacob Gregory pulled his shot across the face of goal having broken clear of the home defence. But Lewis Hanley made no mistake from a similar position after 84 minutes, finishing with a diagonal left foot shot.

In the last minute, James Sloane’s shot was pushed round the post by the Gate keeper and from the corner, Gregory provided an easy chance for Alex Coleman to score with a tap in from close range.