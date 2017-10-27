Reds continue their climb after four-goal Rammy romp

Colne continued their rise up the table with a well-deserved win at Ramsbottom on Saturday, where both sides did well to master the atrocious conditions.

The Reds took the lead in a closely-contested first half and ran out comfortable winners with the wind and rain at their backs in a stormy second half.

Ollie Crankshaw (right) scored Colne's second goal

Both sides made chances early on, and Jamie Rother forced a good save from Colne keeper Hakan Burton, before Rams keeper Danny Taberner did well to keep out Shiraz Khan’s low shot at his near post.

Colne made the breakthrough after 18 minutes when Lee Pugh’s run through the middle set up Danny Wilkins for a diagonal shot into the far corner of the net.

Two minutes later, Colne should have doubled their lead when Lee Gaskell’s cross reached Chris Lynch at the far post, but the central defender mis-kicked with an open goal in front of him.

Ramsbottom looked dangerous on the break, with Jerome Wright making end-to-end runs on the left wing, and he provided a great chance for Rother on the half hour, but Burton made a vital save to block his shot.

Colne boss Steve Cunningham urges his team on against Ramsbottom

Colne came close just before half-time when Alex Curran and Ollie Crankshaw opened up the home defence for Wilkins to shoot from inside the area, but his shot was deflected off a defender for a corner.

And the Reds needed to soak up some pressure from the home side ahead of the interval.

As the second half began, Colne came close again when Wilkins hit the post with a low shot, and the Reds forced a series of corners.

But as the Rams looked for an equaliser, Wright’s diagonal shot whistled past the far post and Burton saved a shot from Colner Bradley Roscoe in his rain-sodden penalty area.

Lee Gaskell celebrates after scoring Colne's fourth goal

But as Colne pushed forward again, they doubled their lead after 70 minutes when Curran drove forward into the area and set up Crankshaw to the left, who squeezed a shot into the net off defenders on the line from a narrow angle.

The Rams responded, but found Burton and Lynch in good form.

And Colne went further ahead after 79 minutes when Wilkins’ diagonal shot was palmed away by Taberner for Crankshaw to knock the ball home at the far post.

Deep into injury time, the Reds added a fourth goal when Gaskell caught Taberner off his line with a lob in the swirling wind that the keeper could only help into his own net.

Danny Wilkins and Lee Gaskell celebrate Colne's opening goal against Ramsbottom United

Tomorrow, Colne make the long trip to Scarborough and have no midweek game as the scheduled game against Hyde United has been moved to the following week, on Tuesday, November 7th.

DAVE PRIESTLEY