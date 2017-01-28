Reds’ play-off hopes are dented after home defeats

Two home defeats over the week put a dent in Colne’s play-off hopes.

On Saturday, the Reds went down 3-2 against Farsley Celtic, while on Tuesday night, leaders Lancaster City recorded a 2-0 win.

On Tuesday night, midway through the first half, Ollie Wood had a shot blocked at the near post from Lee Pugh’s low, hard cross.

Alex Coleman cleared a shot off the line, and Tony Aghayere made an excellent save from Billy Akrigg’s shot.

In the second half, Wood glanced a header just wide, while Craig Carney missed a good chance for the visitors.

Spencer Jordan thought he should have had a penalty when his shot was blocked by a defender’s arm.

But on the hour, Lancaster broke the deadlock when Glenn Steel headed a free kick over Aghayere.

Wood saw a header cleared off the line, before Lancaster sealed the points as Ryan Winder’s shot was palmed away by Aghayere, only for Jordan Connerton to turn the loose ball in.

On Saturday, a late winner by James Walshaw saw Farsley Celtic take the points.

Celtic took the lead after 31 minutes with a good left-foot shot from Adam Clayton.

But Colne struck back within a minute when Mark Ayres blocked a clearance to force the ball home.

Farsley regained the lead two minutes before half-time when Walshaw fired a superb dipping shot into the roof of the net.

Colne equalised three minutes into the second half when Wood fired home a left foot shot after a good solo run.

But nine minutes from time, Walshaw rose to head home a high cross.

Tomorrow, Colne are at Ramsbottom United, kick-off 3 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY