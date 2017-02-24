Reds stay in hunt for play-off berth

Colne came out on top in their Roses battle against Yorkshire rivals Ossett Town at Holt House on Saturday, winning 2-1 after a thrilling end-to- end encounter.

The Reds included new signings Paul Phillips from Stalybridge Celtic in goal, and 17-year-old defender Sol Abubakar on loan from Fleetwood Town.

Both sides competed strongly in a first half with few goalmouth chances.

Early chances fell to the Reds as Morning made dangerous runs on the right wing and Phil Dean’s free kick was blocked in the penalty area.

At the other end, Mark Ayres and Alex Coleman dealt capably with the aerial threat of Tyrone Gay and Martin Pembleton curled a free kick just over from the edge of the area.

Jack Lynch had a good run on goal on the half hour but his shot was blocked.

But the closest either side came to a goal was on 40 minutes when Ashley Jackson saw his well-driven angled shot strike the near post in a let-off for the home side.

As the second half began, both sides had claims for a penalty but the referee was having none of it in this hard fought physical game.

On 53 minutes, Ollie Wood saw his shot blocked, and as Dean picked up the rebound, he was tripped just outside the box.

Morning drove an unstoppable free kick into the top corner of the net.

Ten minutes later, Colne might have doubled their lead when Dean embarked on a solo run through the middle, but with team-mates in the clear, he chose to go it alone and won only a corner.

After 75 minutes, the pressure paid off when Chris Anderson forced a good save from the keeper with a well-struck angled shot, and Wood followed up to fire home the loose ball from close range.

Ossett came back strongly and Steve Ridley crashed a header against the Colne crossbar from a corner kick on 82 minutes.

Great defensive work by Lynch and Simon Nangle kept out further Ossett attacks and their goal by Nathan Curtis three minutes into injury time came too late, as the Reds held on for a deserved win.

Colne’s home game with Bamber Bridge on Tuesday night was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, and the Reds are at Brighouse Town tomorrow, kick-off 3 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY