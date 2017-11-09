Reds storm back to claim a point at home to Hyde

Colne came back from two goals down in an end-to-end game against high flying Hyde United at the Utility Renewals Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Reds looked to be down and out when they conceded two early goals, but fought their way back to be level at the interval, and should really have won the game in the second half.

Jonathan Hodgkinson wins a header in the Kendal goalmouth

Colne pushed forward in the opening minutes, with Shiraz Khan showing his pace on the right wing, and when his cross found Alex Curran, Hyde keeper Peter Crook did well to block his shot, before Lee Pugh’s hard driven cross was scrambled clear.

But after 10 minutes, Colne conceded a simple goal when Matty Beadle was left unmarked to head home a high cross.

Four minutes later, things got worse for the Reds when Tom Pratt benefitted from a low cross from the right to blast home a shot from close range.

The Reds struck back after 18 minutes when Sean Miller’s low cross found Curran, who jinked past a defender and found the bottom corner of the net with a good finish to reduce the arrears.

Lee Gaskell and Ollie Crankshaw on the attack for Colne

Colne stepped up the pressure in search of a second goal, and carved out some good attacks, but as play swung to the other end,Hyde’s Big Khamsuk fired a diagonal shot just past the far post, and Luke Porritt saw his shot blocked.

On 36 minutes, a Colne free kick was knocked forward by Pugh to the head of Jonathan Hodgkinson, who directed the ball across goal for Miller to fire into the roof of the net.

Three minutes later. Hodgkinson won another high ball in the area, and Ollie Crankshaw saw his shot blocked.

Colne began the second half on the attack and looked capable of winning the game, with Ollie Wood – back at the club after a spell at Lancaster City – up front, but Curran fired a shot just over, and Simon Nangle fired a free kick just wide.

Sean Miller scored Colne's winner on his debut

Hyde introduced the aerial threat of Karl Jones, but the Colne defence proved equal to the task.

In the end, both sides settled for a creditable draw and Reds manager Steve Cunningham will be pleased that the point has lifted them well clear of the bottom of the table in 16th place.

On current form, Colne will be looking to progress further up the league in the coming weeks.

On Saturday, Colne beat Kendal Town 2-1 at home with a late winner.

Colne began the game well and built a series of attacks that promised an early goal.

Matty Morgan saw his shot drift wide of the far post, and after 11 minutes, Morgan’s low cross was met by Curran at the near post to give Colne the lead with an opportunist goal.

The Reds almost doubled their lead after 25 minutes when a low cross-shot from Lee Gaskell from the right evaded Crankshaw and was knocked just wide by Curran at the far post.

As the second half began, Kendal pushed forward looking for an equaliser.

After 56 minutes, Anthony Lynch forced a corner for the visitors, and the resulting cross was headed home from close range by Rick Seear.

And Kendal came close to a second goal after 73 minutes when Connor Gaul laid on a great chance for Matthew Clarke, but he lifted his shot over the bar.

But just as Kendal looked on course for taking a point, their keeper mis-kicked a clearance, and Miller took full advantage by taking the ball past him and placing it into the empty net for the Reds’ winner after 84 minutes.

Colne travel to Ossett Town in the Evo-Stik North on Saturday, kick-off 3 p.m., and on Tuesday they travel to Chorley in the LFA Trophy, kick-off 7-45 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY