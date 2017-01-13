Reds suffer spot kick agony in Integro Cup

Colne went out of the Evostik Integro Cup on Tuesday after a penalty shoot-out against Trafford at Holt House.

After a 1-1 draw, the visitors advanced 4-3 after sudden death spot kicks.

The Reds had come back from a goal behind but missed their chances to finish their opponents off in the closing minutes of the game and paid the price.

In a closely-fought first half, Colne created some good chances, but Jack Lynch saw his shot well saved after 20 minutes, and Connor Gaul had his shot blocked five minutes later.

Trafford were reduced to 10 men on the half hour when Ben McNamara was sent off for a reckless challenge.

The visitors still competed strongly and Colne’s debutant keeper Danny Thorpe made two good saves to deny Ashley Woods before the interval.

In the second half, as the Reds took control, they carved out some great chances. Ollie Wood headed just wide from a great cross by Lee Pugh and Gaul headed over from Jack Hartley’s superb centre.

Trafford were gifted the lead on the hour when Kyle Harrop seized upon a mis-kicked clearance and found the bottom corner.

Colne pressed for an equaliser but Wood headed inches wide after a great run by Sefton Gonzales.

The pressure paid off after 85 minutes when Wood’s shot found the roof of the net.

The game went straight to penalties on 90 minutes, and each side scored three of their five spot kicks before going to sudden death, when Trafford came out on top.

On Saturday, in the league,

Colne came out on top in a Roses battle against Tadcaster Albion, winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Simon Nangle and Wood.

The Reds had an early warning when Tadcaster striker Carl Stewart headed wide from a glorious opportunity, but Mark Ayres came close for Colne when he headed Joe Garvin’s corner just wide of the far post, and Jack Lynch tested the keeper with a good low shot from just outside the area.

Tony Aghayere did well to block Josh Greening’s shot as Tadcaster found space down the left wing, but five minutes before the interval, Gonzales won the ball on the left and Garvin’s cross was headed home by Nangle.

Tadcaster pushed forward in the second half and missed a great chance when Greening headed wide.

But on the hour, Greening was brought down on the edge of the Colne area and Stewart’s free kick found the bottom corner of the net from a wicked deflection.

The Reds were stung into action, and within two minutes Spencer Jordan saw his shot cleared off the line at the other end, before Jack Lynch beat two defenders on the right before providing a perfect low cross for Wood to turn in the winner from close range.

Tomorrow Colne are at Ossett Town kick-off 3 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY