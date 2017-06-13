Robertson speculation wide of the mark

Stories claiming Burnley have offered a club record £15m for Hull City left back are wide of the mark.

While the club have retained their interest in the Scotland international full back, speculation suggesting an offer has been made is jumping the gun.

Burnley have not returned with a fresh bid for the 23-year-old since having a £10m offer accepted by the Tigers in January, only for then Hull boss Marco Silva to block the switch.

The former Dundee United man has also been linked with Liverpool, and Anfield is thought to be his preferred destination.

The Terrors would be entitled to 10% of any fee for the left back, who is expected to leave the KCOM Stadium after City's relegation from the Premier League.