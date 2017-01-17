Sagna fined by the FA

Manchester City right back Bacary Sagna has been fined by the FA and warned as to his future conduct after comments on social media after City's 2-1 win over Burnley earlier this month.

An FA statement reads: "Bacary Sagna has been fined £40,000 for misconduct in relation to a comment posted on social media.

"The Manchester City defender was also warned as to his future conduct, following the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing,

"The player was charged in that his comment questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to Rule E3 (1)."