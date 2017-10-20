Sean Dyche is going nowhere! - Alastair Campbell

Sean Dyche is coming up for five years as Burnley manager – and he’s going nowhere yet, according to die-hard Clarets fan and former government communications chief Alastair Campbell.

Dyche is masterminding another solid Premier League campaign at Turf Moor, with his side sitting seventh in the top flight, losing just once in eight games this season.

Speculation has been rife linking Dyche to the vacant Leicester City job after the Foxes board sacked manager Craig Shakespeare earlier this week.

However, Campbell, a regular in the Turf Moor stands, says he has spoken to Dyche about the rumours and received a clear indication on how the Burnley boss stood.

“As soon as I saw the papers linking him to Leicester, I got in touch with him and said ‘Sean, is there any truth in this?’” he explained.

“And he said, ‘absolutely not’, and [assistant manager] Ian Woan said the same thing.

“When we play Newcastle later this month, he’ll have been with us for five years.”

In that time, Dyche has guided Burnley to two promotions to the Premier League on the fraction of a budget of other clubs at English football’s top table.

His achievements in Lancashire have led to him being frequently touted for positions at bigger clubs while Campbell believes the former Watford chief must be in the conversation when discussing the best managers in Burnley’s illustrious 135-year history.

The former Number 10 director of communications also insisted Dyche, whose playing career included spells at Chesterfield, Watford and Millwall, receives less credit than he deserves for his footballing ideology and methods.

“Most Burnley fans will have put Harry Potts because we won the league [in 1960] and Jimmy Adamson as among our greatest managers,” added Campbell, speaking at Twickenham for the summit of Legal & General’s ‘Not A Red Card’ Offence campaign, designed to tackle the stigma around mental health in the workplace.

“You’ve got to have Sean up there because of what he’s achieved in the era he’s achieved it.

“What we’re doing at the moment with the money that’s in the sport at the top clubs is pretty extraordinary and a lot of it down to his man management.

“But he’s also got an amazing football brain which he doesn’t get nearly enough credit for.

“Because he looks like he does and sounds like he does with that voice, because he doesn’t do the flash stuff, slag off referees or moan about the opposition diving all the time and all the things you hear from other managers, people think he’s old school.

“But he’s a very, very clever guy and we’re very lucky to have him.”

