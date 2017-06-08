Seats still available for pre-season Dublin trip

Burnley Football Supporters’ Club still has seats available for the trip to Dublin from Thursday July 13th to Sunday, July 16th, taking in the pre-season friendly with Shamrock Rovers.

Sailing on the Holyhead ferry, you will arrive at the resort of Bray in good time for evening dinner at the seafront Esplanade Hotel.

On the Friday, the coach will take you into Dublin, before going on to the Shamrock Rovers v Burnley match.

Saturday will either offer a day coach tour visiting places of interest, or a visit to the races, with an evening concert to follow.

Sailing in the afternoon will allow time on Sunday to explore Bray and Dublin.

The cost, based on twin or double room sharing is £365 per person. Single room supplement is £65. This includes all coach travel, return ferry crossings and three nights half board. The deposit is £165 with full payment due by June 30th.

To book, contact Barrie Oliver on 07990 874695, or email burnleyfsc@yahoo.co.uk

