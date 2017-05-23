Skipper Tom Heaton hoping to retain place in England squad

The England squad for the summer internationals against Auld Enemy Scotland and France is announced on Thursday – with Clarets skipper Tom Heaton hoping he has done enough to retain his place.

Heaton, Burnley’s official player of the year, has been involved with the national side for two years, collecting two caps, against Australia last May, and against Spain in November.

But competition is fierce with Stoke City’s Jack Butland back to full fitness, while Sunderland’s Jordan Pickford is also putting pressure on the established three of Joe Hart, Fraser Forster and Heaton, who travelled to the European Championships in France last summer.

Heaton said: “I’ve been involved in pretty much all the squads over the last couple of seasons, which has been fantastic, and I’m desperate to be selected for the summer games, but we’ll wait and see.

“I’m eagerly anticipating the squad announcement.

“But you can’t take anything for granted, definitely not at international level, very few can do that.”