Steven Defour ruled out of Watford clash

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has confirmed that midfielder Steven Defour will miss the trip to Watford with a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old Belgium international, signed from Anderlecht in the summer, limped off in the midweek win over Premier League champions Leicester City at Turf Moor and could face weeks on the sidelines.

Steven Defour in action against Southampton

"Steven has got a hamstring injury, he won’t be fit for this weekend," said Dyche. "We’ll wait and see how long, but it won’t be days, it could be beyond a couple of weeks but we’ll wait and see."

Defour joins long-term casualty Dean Marney on the treatment table, leaving the Clarets light on numbers in midfielder.

However, Dyche stated that deadline day signings Robbie Brady and Ashley Westwood could be in line to make their debuts for the club at Vicarage Road.

"They’ve both been active so they’ve got general fitness," he said. "For me it’s about each manager having a style they fit into, it's adapting to the style of your team, so they’ll have to do that, but the general fitness is pretty good.

"He (Brady) been in the PL before, he’s got a good sense of what it is to work hard in a side, because our players need to work hard as a minimum.

"He’s well experienced for quite a young player and I think he’s still got development in him, but he has that nice experience level where he gets it.

"Westy is 26, he’s got 130 or so PL games. I think he’d gone under the radar a bit at Villa and maybe had a few question marks. It’s a different feeling here. We want those players to come in and join in with what we do."