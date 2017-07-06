Stoke City forward Walters on verge of Clarets switch

The Clarets are on the verge of bringing in Stoke City forward Jon Walters.

Last week it emerged that Burnley had made an offer worth less than a million pounds for the 33-year-old Walters, which Stoke rejected immediately, considering it a derisory offer.



But they have gone back in for the Republic of Ireland international, with a new bid believed to be around £2m.

That has tempted the Potters to sell, after seven years at the Britannia/Bet365 Stadium.

Walters is believed to have agreed a two-year contract, with an option of a third, at Turf Moor. The deal now hinges on the outcome of a medical.

Walters, who started his career at Blackburn Rovers, before representing Bolton Wanderers, Hull City, Wrexham, Chester and Ipswich Town - with loan spells at Crewe, Barnsley and Scunthorpe along the way, has one eye on Russia 2018, with Ireland on track to qualify for the World Cup Finals, where he could feature alongside new teammates Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Stephen Ward and Kevin Long.