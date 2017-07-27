Striker Boyle bang in form as Town go goal crazy

Have your say

Barnoldswick Town were among the goals as they stepped up their pre-season preparations.

Town took on derby rivals Nelson at Little Wembley on Saturday, emerging 4-0 winners.

Danny Boyle scored a hat-trick

Joel Melia opened the scoring after seven minutes, and Danny Boyle added a second after 28 minutes.

Boyle then scored a further two goals in the second half on 71 and 82 minutes to complete his hat-trick.

Then on Tuesday night, Town claimed an 8-2 victory over Burnley United at the Silentnight Stadium.

Danny Craig’s men were 5-1 up at half-time through goals from Jonathan Hodgkinson, Boyle (3) and Aaron Hollindrake.

Zack Dale

After the break, Boyle added a fourth for his seventh goal in three days.

Zack Dale and Andrew Hill completed the scoring.

On Saturday, Town are at home to Bamber Bridge, followed by their FA Cup tie on Saturday, August 5th, at home to Jarrow Roofing.

Nelson, meanwhile, take a team across the border into North Wales for their final game of pre-season on Saturday, at Conwy Borough.

Johnny Hodgkinson

Nelson will be running a coach to the game, leaving Little Wembley at 10-30 a.m., with a return trip priced at £13.